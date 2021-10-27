Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 62.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 206.9%.

NYSE:GEL opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

