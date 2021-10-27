Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of EnPro Industries worth $35,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.