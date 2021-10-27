Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 152,587 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,929,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $36,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after buying an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

