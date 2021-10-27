Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,358 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $36,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.93 and a 1-year high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

