Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of EnPro Industries worth $35,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. Research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.