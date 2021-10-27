Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Coeur Mining worth $37,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

