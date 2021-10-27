Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.68 Million Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $35,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

