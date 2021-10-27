Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $37,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after purchasing an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

