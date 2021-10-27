Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 206,817 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Global Net Lease worth $36,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.