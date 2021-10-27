Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Cohen & Steers worth $38,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

