Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 23,657 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,228,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $38,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 185,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CXP opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

CXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

