George P. Sakellaris Sells 5,747 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

