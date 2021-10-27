George P. Sakellaris Sells 6,988 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $522,213.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92.

AMRC stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,351,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

