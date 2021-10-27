Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

