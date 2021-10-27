GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,925 by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,441.20 ($18.83). The stock had a trading volume of 6,098,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,438.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,396.96. The company has a market cap of £72.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.