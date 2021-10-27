GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

