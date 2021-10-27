Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.17. Glencore shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 40,799 shares trading hands.

GLCNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Glencore alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.