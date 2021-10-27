Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.39% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $205,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

