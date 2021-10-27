Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 4.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Global Payments worth $62,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $9.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

