Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.35

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $13.46. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 517,840 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 266,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 239,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 778,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 238,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period.

