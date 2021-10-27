Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,495 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $89,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

COLB opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

