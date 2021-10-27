Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,410,554 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $91,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

