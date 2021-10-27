Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 14,992 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $87,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

