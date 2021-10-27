Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 983,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $94,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 396,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $501,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $14,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.