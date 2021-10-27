Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $84,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $410.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

