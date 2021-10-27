Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 46,101 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $82,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

