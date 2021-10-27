Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 86,173 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Beam Therapeutics worth $83,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.