GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $1,780,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00.

GoPro stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 118,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,536. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. Analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,689,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3,544.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after buying an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

