Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stake Increased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $14,699,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $3,274,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market cap of $706.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.