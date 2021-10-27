Graco’s (GGG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. Graco has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

