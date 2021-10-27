Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPK. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.
Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
