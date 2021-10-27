Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPK. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

