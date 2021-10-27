Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 20,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 17,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.