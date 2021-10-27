Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 126,200 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after acquiring an additional 853,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Transocean by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,842 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Transocean by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 187.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 512,960 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 334,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Transocean by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 132,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 446,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,426,125. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 3.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.