Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

