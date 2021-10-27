Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 130 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $345.00 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

