Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

