Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.06. 275,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.