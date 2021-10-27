GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,163,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GreenSky by 26.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 145,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GreenSky by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.41. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

