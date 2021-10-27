Gregory K. Peters Sells 6,721 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $668.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,351. The stock has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $676.49.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.