Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $9.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $206.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

