Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Groupon stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.32. 1,102,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,960. Groupon has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $629.47 million, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

