GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 75.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

