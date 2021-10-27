Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.