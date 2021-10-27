Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 1,200,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

