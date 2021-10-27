Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.64. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHLD opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

