Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 6%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares were up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 7,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 26,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $208,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

