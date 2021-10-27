HaloDAO Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $1.37 million and $3,841.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00076884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00103481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,849.44 or 1.00472991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.41 or 0.06821672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars.

