Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

HL opened at GBX 1,575 ($20.58) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,460.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,583.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

