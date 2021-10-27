Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Trading 8% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s stock price traded up 8% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.31. 77,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,962,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,215,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

