Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 48% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $642.46 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.00332680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00213798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,222,782,007 coins and its circulating supply is 10,688,076,007 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

